Fatal big rig crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The passenger of a big rig died in a crash near Ave 7 and Ave 7 ½ in Madera County according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning involving a diesel truck carrying an almond shaker crashed into a van.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.