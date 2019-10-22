Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Fatal big rig crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) –   The passenger of a big rig died in a crash near Ave 7 and Ave 7 ½ in Madera County according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning involving a diesel truck carrying an almond shaker crashed into a van.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

