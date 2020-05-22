Fashion Fair Mall set to reopen next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fashion Fair Mall is set to reopen Tuesday. This comes after Fresno County received clearance from the state to move into Phase 2.5 of California’s Resilience Roadmap.

Officials say they plan to have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on disinfecting frequently touched areas.

Added signage and other safeguards will also be in place to make sure the appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures are met.

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers

back to Fashion Fair,” said Joey Elliot, Senior Property Manager, Fashion Fair Mall.

“More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve

been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to

ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy

through jobs, sales taxes and more.”

Officials say not all stores and restaurants will reopen on May 26 and ask customers to visit the Fashion Fair Mall website for more information.

