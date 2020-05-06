Farmersville man convicted of killing wife denied parole

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMERSVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Farmersville man was denied parole for the 1990 murder of his wife.

In 2007, 64-year-old Juan Lopez, was convicted of first-degree murder, and a deadly weapon was used. 

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez’s wife was found dead in a motel room in Lindsay. She had been struck with a liquor bottle and strangled with a towel. 

Lopez was sentenced to life in prison. This was Lopez’s initial parole hearing. 

Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the prosecutor argued against the inmate’s release by video conference. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know