Farmersville man convicted of killing wife denied parole

FARMERSVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Farmersville man was denied parole for the 1990 murder of his wife.

In 2007, 64-year-old Juan Lopez, was convicted of first-degree murder, and a deadly weapon was used.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez’s wife was found dead in a motel room in Lindsay. She had been struck with a liquor bottle and strangled with a towel.

Lopez was sentenced to life in prison. This was Lopez’s initial parole hearing.

Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the prosecutor argued against the inmate’s release by video conference.

