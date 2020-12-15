Farmers glad for recent rain, hopeful for more

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Central Valley farmers are glad for the recent wet weekend.

“This is definitely needed now as we move into the later part of December,” said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

That’s because although showers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday pushed Fresno’s rain-year total to 1.07 inches, the average total by this date is still more than twice that.

Daniel Hartwig works for Woolf Farming on the Central Valley’s west side where rain amounts were some of the lightest this weekend. The rain is welcome. The worry is there’s not enough.

“Guys are still irrigating. We’re having to run water. We’re operating at such a deficit. We’re so behind we’re having to run water to make sure our trees and the things growing right now actually have enough water to sustain them,” said Hartwig.

Woolf Farming grows processing tomatoes, pistachios, and almonds – among other crops.

A field has been readied to soon plant cotton – if rain and mountain snowpack show promise.

The amount of water farmers can get depends on the extent of late-season mountain snowpack, as this is the source that supplies reservoirs through hot, dry summers.

“Rain is what we need and snow is definitely what we need up in the mountains as well,” added Hartwig.