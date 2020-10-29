Fares named first football coach at new Justin Garza High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Madera and Bullard High head football coach Yosef Fares has been hired to be the first head football coach at Justin Garza High School, the new school in the Central Unified School District, which is expected to open in August of 2021.

He was approved for the job by the Central Unified Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

Fares graduated from Fresno State and has been a coach in the Central Valley for almost 20 years. He spent the last four years as a head coach for Madera and Bullard High Schools. At Bullard, he was instrumental in helping the Knights return to the Section semi-finals in 2019.



“We are excited to add Coach Fares to the Central family as our Varsity Football Head Coach,” said

Superintendent Andrew Alvarado. “Coach Fares is one of the premier coaches in the Central Valley. We look forward to another successful football program within the Central Unified School District.”



“We are fortunate to have Mr. Fares at Justin Garza High School where his coaching and mentor skills truly embody the ‘Stand for More’ motto,” said Ezequiel Gutierrez, Principal of Justin Garza High School.

In a tweet, Fares wrote, “extremely excited for the opportunity to be the first Head Football Coach in Justin Garza High Schools history!! We are going to build this program on the same values that Coach Garza always preached. WE WILL STAND FOR MORE!! #StandforMore

Justin Garza High School is currently under construction. The motto of the late former Central head football coach Justin Garza, “Stand for More,” will serve as the guiding principle for the new school.