Family’s relief after arrest made in shooting targeting Merced teens

This is the second arrest made in this case, after the first suspect was let go

MERCED, California (KSEE) — Nearly ten months after a group of teens were shot at in Downtown Merced, police make another arrest in the case.

Eric Lee, 29, was arrested Saturday and is now facing a slew of charges, including seven counts of attempted homicide. Sgt. Robert Solis with Merced Police said Lee does have a history with the department’s gang violence suppression unit.

Solis didn’t elaborate on when Lee became a suspect, just saying surveillance cameras in the area caught him at there with a weapon during the night of the shooting.

This arrest has been a long time coming for the family of 16-year-old Patrick Amador, one of the victims in the shooting on Jan. 30.

“We’ve kind of been living in fear for almost a year now. It’s a relief he can’t harm anyone else,” Amador’s mother said, who did not wish to provide her name.

She adds her son’s road to recovery has been hard, but he’s making progress.

“He’s learning to walk, learning to eat, his recovery is amazing,” she said. “It’s in God’s hands.”

Solis said he hopes this arrest can give all the victims’ families some closure.

“He’s innocent until proven guilty, of course,” Solis said. “If the evidence does show he was responsible, maybe the victims will have justice.”

This is the investigators’ second arrest in this case. In February, less than a week after the shooting, a man who lives near where the shooting happened was arrested. However, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office did not move forward to charges leading to that suspect’s release.

Amador’s mother is confident Lee is the culprit.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

