Family turns houseplant hobby into home business

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — If you see a plant you like in an Instagram post from one Fresno family, you can buy it.

When it comes to spending more time at home. Some are finding comfort in things like houseplants.

For one Fresno family that lost work because of COVID-19, they’re turning their love for houseplants into a home business.

Kelly Brianne says that in the beginning, she had no idea her hobby would turn into a business. It started with an online post, “I’ve got little six-packs of some cuttings for $10 each if anybody wants them we’d love to share some of our plant cuttings with people.”

She says it led to a source of income in tight times, “We were both fitness instructors. And it was just kind of a conversation like what are we going to do?”

Brianne often posts new plants for sale on her @let.it.grow_Fresno Instagram on Mondays.

Prices for plants range from $8 to more than $100.

Besides a source of income in tight times, Brianne says she loves the way houseplants connect people, “When we get to share cuttings from our own personal plants that we’ve rooted. That feels really special.”