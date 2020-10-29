Family says hero brother saved 9-year-old after man grabbed, tried to ‘drag’ boy out of corn maze

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Jessica Mensch (KTXL)

Posted: / Updated:

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A 10-year-old apparently stopped a man from assaulting his younger brother during a family’s visit to a pumpkin farm in California, according to KTXL.

The Sybrowsky family said police are investigating after a man allegedly grabbed a 9-year-old boy at the holiday-themed farm in Wheatland, California.

According to KTXL, the brothers were playing in the corn maze when they were separated from the rest of their family. When trying to find their siblings and cousins, the brothers noticed two men were following them.

“There were people following us,” recalled the 9-year-old boy. “They were a little suspicious and then it grew a lot more suspicious.”

The boy said a man grabbed his arm and tried to drag him away. Moments later, the boy’s older brother kicked the man “in the crotch,” the boys told KTXL.

“I just wanted to help him because I couldn’t leave him alone and I knew that,” the older brother said.

The boys ran from the maze and found their family.

The brothers’ mother, Sarah Sybrowsky, told KTXL she was sharing their story to remind parents to encourage their children to stand up for themselves.

“I know that there are people that are afraid to have the conversations with their kids about what could happen and the dangers that are out there. But it’s vitally important that they know so they are able to react,” she said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

