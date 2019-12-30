Family says crash victim made everyone smile

Samantha Martinez, 20, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital

MADERA, California (KGPE) — A family is coming to grips with the loss after their loved one dies in a suspected DUI crash. The driver has been arrested and charged, while another victim recovers in the hospital.

Sgt. Nick Webster with Madera Police said a car crashed into the side of a multi-unit storage facility Saturday around 8:15 p.m. The driver has been identified at 19-year-old Isaiah Moore.

Isaiah Moore, 19, charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Bond is set at $60,000.

Webster said he had two passengers: a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat and 20-year-old Samantha Martinez in the back seat. The male passenger was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, while Martinez was transported to Madera Community Hospital.

Martinez eventually succumbed to her injuries. Moore was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

It’s all been nothing short of a nightmare for Martinez’s family. Sunday afternoon, family and close friends gathered to create a memorial for Martinez where the crash happened.

“Everybody misses her. You never expect it to be your family member, you see it all over the news and you never think it’s going to be them,” Makayla Martinez, Samantha’s sister, said.

After hearing the driver in the crash was charged with DUI, Samantha’s brother Donovan said there’s no excuse for that to still be happening.

Samantha Martinez, 20

“I give people [rides on] Lyft all the time when they’re drinking. I don’t want to see somebody get into a car accident,” he said.

Both Makayla and Donovan said their sister made everyone around her smile. Sunday is Makayla’s birthday and she wishes for nothing more than to be able to celebrate with her sister.

“As much as it hurts me, I know she’s somewhere better and not suffering. That’s all I can ask for,” Makayla said through tears.

The Martinez family identified the other crash victim as Anthony. At least check, Madera Police said he had major injuries from the crash.