Family remembering Nicholas Rodriguez as a ‘hero’ after deadly house fire

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The family of the man killed in a central Fresno house fire mourned the loss at a vigil Wednesday.

Firefighters said 31-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez lived in a house on Harrison and Sussex which caught fire early Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center. Another victim died later that afternoon.

“I’m just thankful for him being with us for all these years, and his time came and God has bigger plans,” his brother Matthew Rodriguez said.

He said his brother was a hard-working man.

“He loved his family more than anything,” Matthew said.

His father Ray said he’ll remember his son as one thing, a hero.

“He’s my hero. He’s my hero now. He went and saved every kid, one by one and his wife. He’s a hero. I love him,” he said.

Rodriguez’s four children and their mother were also inside the home. They were all rushed to CRMC in critical condition.

During the vigil, dozens of family and friends gathered in front of the burned house to talk about Rodriguez, comfort each other and pray.

“When I look at a tree I just know that he’s up in the sky because when I was with him he bet me ‘I’ll bet I can climb the tallest tree’ and I just know he’s up in the trees looking down on me right now,” Matthew said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

