Family of victim of deadly mobile home park fire remembers loved one and call for justice

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Exactly one month after a deadly mobile home fire in north Fresno, friends and family of the victim honored their loved one and called for justice.

“He was my only son. My only child,” said Sharon Richardson. “You just don’t have your kids die before you. It’s just not right.”

Ballons flew high in the sky in front of Trails End Mobile Home Park as Sharon and other family members paid tribute to 56-year-old Ron Richardson. Sharon tied a letter to her son that read “forever in my heart, always on my mind. Love Mom.”

Signs in the background paid tribute to the fallen hero who died on April 29 in a two-trailer fire.

Richardson rushed into the inferno on that night and saved a handful of people, but never escaped himself. His 9-year-old granddaughter Aryan made a poster for her papa that read “Thank you for teaching me about lizards and how to ride my bike without training wheels”.

The night of the fire, our station discovered a photo that confirmed that the park’s operating permit was suspended indefinitely back in January due to unsanitary conditions.

The CA Department of Housing and Community Development oversees the park, but because of our station’s investigation city officials stepped in and approved a plan to take over jurisdiction of all Fresno mobile home parks to prevent future tragedies.

Sharon is calling for justice for her son.

“I want everyone to know how bad it was here and how dangerous it was and to support the people that are taking action,” said Sharon. “Because it is so important. We don’t need anyone else dying.

Ron’s family has set up a donation link to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Even though the city approved the ordinance to take over the parks, the state still needs to sign off.