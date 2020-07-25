Family of Thaddeus Sran shocked after his parents are arrested, charged with the child’s murder

MADERA, California (KGPE) — Nine days after two-year-old Thaddeus Sran disappeared, Madera Police announced his parents have been arrested and charged with his murder.

The rest of the Sran family is shocked by the news, finding out after holding a vigil of their own Friday for the toddler at the site authorities found a dead child believed to be their loved one.

Standing in front of the Madera Police Department, Chief Dino Lawson announced Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran — the parents of Thaddeus Sran — have been arrested. They were taken into custody at their home in the 3300 block of Winter Way around 7 a.m.

Lawson said he hopes the community can get some closure now.

“My heart goes out to Thaddeus. My heart goes out to his brother and his sisters. Today, we will have some justice for them,” he said.

Lawson confirmed the child authorities found yesterday still hasn’t been positively identified, however, an autopsy was scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

At the announcement, Lawson was asked if the death of Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran’s 4-month-old daughter in 2015 played a role in the arrest.

He was tight-lipped.

“I don’t want to go down that avenue right now because as we review that, we may be going down that road,” Lawson said. “I don’t wanna comment on that yet.”

Lawson did confirm Briseida Sran is currently eight months pregnant.

Sunndeep Sran, Sukhjinder Sran’s second cousin, said she didn’t expect her cousin to be arrested in this case.

She described her cousin, whom she calls Jinder, as a “really nice guy, quiet, humble.”

“I don’t know what happened in life for this to happen. I can’t fathom, I can’t understand,” Sundeep Sran said.

She joined other family members Friday morning for a private vigil for Thaddeus Sran at the pit authorities found a dead child between the ages of two-to-three. A memorial now stands at that location.

At his announcement, Lawson did say the remains of the child were burned.

Sunndeep Sran said she’s grateful to the community for all they’ve done in the search for her young family member.

“[Those who] helped with the organizing of the searches and the vigils, we’re just grateful,” she said. “We’re grateful for law enforcement. They put in a lot of work.”

Sukhjinder Sran ans Briseida Sran’s three other children are currently with Child Protectivr Services. Sunndeep Sran said she and her husband are currently trying to get them into their home.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing police reports in the case and is expected to formally file charges in the coming days.

