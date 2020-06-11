Family of teen shot and killed by Fresno Police demand city to conduct another investigation into shooting

Isiah Murrietta-Golding's family still has an active wrongful death lawsuit against the city

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — More than three years after the death of 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding, his family gathered in the same spot where he was shot. Their message was clear: reopen his case.

The officer-involved shooting has gotten into the spotlight again amid national demands for police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In April 2017, Murrietta-Golding and his brother were identified as suspects in the death of 19-year-old Eugenio Ybarra. Their car was stopped by officers in the area of Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue and, after complying at first, Murrietta-Golding ran from them, as shown on body camera footage.

Murrietta-Golding managed to hop a fence at a nearby daycare facility. Surveillance video footage there shows as he continued to run he tried to keep his pants up.

He’d make it another eight steps before Fresno Police officer Ray Villalvazo shot him in the back of the head. Villalvazo would then also hop the fence and handcuffed Murrietta-Golding, who was limp on the ground.

The Fresno Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the city’s Office of Independent Review each concluded the shooting was justified — that Villalvazo feared for his life in that moment.

Family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. A settlement conference is scheduled for June 30 and trial has been scheduled for Oct. 27.

On Wednesday, some of Murrietta-Golding’s family and friends prayed right by the fence where the shooting happened.

“We all [have] seen that my nephew jumped the fence, ran and he got shot by Ray,” Franky Murrietta, his uncle, said. “I’m not even going to call him an officer because I’m not giving him that respect.”

The gathering would eventually move down to city hall in downtown, where family and friends took turns venting about their loss and about police brutality.

But, they also shared fond memories of Murrietta-Golding.

“Isiah was a great kid. If you were down and sad, he was the guy that would come up to you and make you smile,” Anthony Golding, Murrietta-Golding’s father, said.

At Fresno’s We Can’t Breathe protest, the Fresno State chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called for Villalvazo to be charged for this shooting.

Like that protest, those who spoke at Wednesday’s demonstration directed their comments right at police officers standing nearby. Those comments were heard.

“We also want to hold inappropriate behavior accountable. Our culture is to recognize the sanctity of life and to not allow any inappropriate activity to occur,” Capt. Joe Alvarez said.

Those demands by the Fresno State NAACP, which includes mandatory non-violence training and diversity on the force, will be considered by Fresno City Council on Thursday.

The budget hearing for Fresno Police is on Monday.

