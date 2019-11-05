Family of Lemoore police officer shot and killed by friend speaks out

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A family in tears, heartbroken over the loss of a brother and son, 31-year-old Jonathan Diaz.

Diaz, a Lemoore Police Officer, was shot and killed over the weekend by his friend, Ramiro Trevino Jr. while trying to defuse a domestic violence situation between Trevino Jr. and his girlfriend.

“I believe Jonathan didn’t think his friend would do that,” says Diaz’s brother Juan Diaz. “I think he was just trying to control the situation knowing him, trying to calm his friend down and try to make him understand what he was doing.”

The family says that wasn’t out of character for Diaz. His brother Juan says he always wanted better for everyone.

“He was always there to help us, no matter what it was,” he expressed.

The Lemoore Police Department and Diaz’s family say not only was he was a role model to them but to a lot of people in this small community.

“He was my big brother, he was the best brother, he gave me inspiration every time I saw him wearing the suit, I always looked up to him,” says Carlos Diaz, Jonathan’s youngest brother.

Diaz, a father of three to two young boys and a 10-month-old baby girl. His mother, Blanca Vasquez, describes her son in Spanish as a wonderful father, cop and always honest.

“He’s a Great son, cop, honest, great father, always concerned about his brothers and me,” she explained.

Wanting to make a difference, Diaz graduated from the Tulare Kings Police Academy in 2013.

Going straight to work for the Huron Police Department, protecting the very community he grew up in.

Then in 2016, he was hired as a reserve police officer in Lemoore.

“Officer Diaz quickly became noticed by our staff and was hired in January 2017 after only being here five months,” says Lemoore’s interim police chief Mike Kendall.

Kendall, fighting back tears, says during Diaz’s short time with the department he started a program to help at-risk youth and young adults and took a big interest in getting gang members off the streets.

”I was mentoring him, helping him through his career path,” Kendall expressed.

Diaz’s brothers say he wasn’t just an officer but their best friend and a father figure to them.

”He was a great person and a great mentor,” says Kevin Diaz, Diaz’s brother.

Diaz’s girlfriend saying his children and family were his motivation to do better in life.

“He always wanted to do better not only for himself but for the community,” says Victoria Gonzalez, mother to Diaz’s daughter.

The department says they are still working out the funeral details but plan on treating Diaz’s death as an “in the line of duty” death. They add if anyone wants to donate they can do so through the Lemoore Police Officers Association under Jonathan Diaz’s name.

In a statement, Huron Police Department had high praise for Officer Diaz.

“Jonathan was a hardworking and dedicated Police Officer with the City of Huron where he started his career,” wrote the department’s Nely Rodriguez. “He was a close friend with many of us and will be missed dearly by but his character, laugh and joyful spirit will never be forgotten. Jonathan always had a way of cheering us up and making us laugh and that we will carry with us always.”

