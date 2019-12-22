Family of late fire victim serving up tacos to fundraise for a proper funeral

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A family is trying to raise as much money as they can so their loved one can have the burial he deserves.

Family of Nicholas Rodriguez served up taco plates in front of their home Saturday afternoon to lessen the burden of paying for the funeral. The family also sold shirts with his face on it.

The home Rodriguez, his girlfriend and children were living in went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Rodriguez passed away at the hospital. His girlfriend and four of his kids, though, are still in the hospital.

Marc Singh, Rodriguez’s stepfather, said Rodriguez always put family first.

“Whatever [the family] needed…he’d drop whatever he was doing to help out,” Singh said.

The family plans to hold another taco fundraiser soon. There is still a GoFundMe campaign going on to help the family, click here to find it.

