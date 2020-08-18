Family of Fowler 20-year-old that died from COVID-19 warn public to take virus seriously

FOWLER, California (KSEE) — A week ago on August 10, 20-year-old Daniel Montoya from Fowler died from complications due to COVID-19. His family struggling to cope with his unexpected death.

“It hurts a lot,” said his older sister Mary Ann. “This disease does not care how old you are, how much you were loved, things happen in the blink of an eye.”

Daniel Pops Montoya, more commonly known as Homer, was known for his passion for music. This fall he was set to begin classes at Reedley College to pursue his dream of becoming a producer. A dream cut short.

“I miss him,” said Mary Ann. “His smile, his laugh. Everything about him. This disease robbed us from living a full life with our brother.”

At the end of July, Daniel visited his family. Mary Ann had a stuffy nose but figured it was allergies. A few days later, 5 of the family members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Little did we know it was the virus,” said Mary Ann.

Mary Ann’s two children, 3-years-old and 7-years-old, had fevers and cold sweats but were able to beat the virus.

Because of his history of asthma, Daniel had a much harder time. His lungs and kidneys were failing and eventually was admitted into St. Agnes Hospital.

“I told him he had to go,” said Mary Ann.

Daniel was put on a ventilator and dialysis. After a week, things were improving. Then he got an infection and had to have surgery.

“His heart gave out,” said Mary Ann. “There was no bringing him back. He fought a really tough fight.”

The family has sent up a fund account to pay for funeral costs.

