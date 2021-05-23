Family of 4 hospitalized following rollover DUI crash near Kerman

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A family of four was hospitalized following a rollover DUI crash in Fresno County Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m., near Highway 145 and Clinton Avenue near Kerman.

CHP says the Jeep they were in was going about 50-60 mph when it lost control and veered into the front yard of a house– taking down trees, fencing, and plants. Officers say the vehicle rolled over at least one time causing one of the young boys to be ejected.

Child seats were not being used at the time of the crash, according to CHP.

The couple was coming back from Skaggs Bridge Park and had been drinking. Authorities also believe there may have been an argument between the man and the woman prior to the crash.

“We’re not sure, due to some circumstances that this could be an intentional act that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway– involving the two adults within the vehicle,” said Sgt. Matt Radke.

The 28-year-old mother was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries and her two young children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver, a 34-year-old man who also in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but CHP says they are treating it as a DUI related crash.