Family members remember Jacqueline Flores, search for answers

FRESNO, California. (KSEE)-The glue of the family: that’s how Odalis Tepec describes her cousin, 25-year-old Jacqueline Flores.

“To me, she was like a big sister. Every time I needed someone to talk to, she was always there,” Tepec said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, on the night of Tuesday, July 27, Jacqueline was sitting in a parked vehicle at Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue when she was shot once in the head. Her six-year-old daughter, sitting in the backseat, was not injured.

“It was hard to believe… It felt like it could have been a dream, like, we just had to wake up. But it wasn’t,” Tepec said.

Flores died on Friday after spending days fighting for her life at CRMC.

The Fresno Police Department says they do not believe Flores was the intended target, and it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Tepec says Flores was in the middle of taking courses at Fresno State and working in garlic fields, doing everything she could to provide for her daughter, who Tepec says was always her top priority.

“She was always with her daughter. Always. That was her main priority. Her daughter, her daughter, her daughter. Jaqi wants the best for her…and us, as family, we’re going to make that happen. We’re never going to leave her to the side,” Tepec said.

If anyone has any information, pictures, or videos that relate to the case, the Fresno Police Department are asking you to contact them and share evidence using this website.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe.