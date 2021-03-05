Family members of Sanger man killed in hit-and-run crash asking for justice

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Family, and friends of a Sanger man who died in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday are asking for justice.

Fresno Police say 34-year-old Daniel Barrera was killed around 6 a.m. on Sunday after a drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into Barrera’s vehicle. Barrera died and his 8-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

24-year-old Miguel Angel Escamilla is in custody at the Fresno County Jail. His bail is set at nearly $200,000 and he faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter.

“He was obviously intoxicated,” said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes about Escamilla.

Every night since the accident, Barrera’s family and friends have met at the intersection of Church and Sunnyside avenues where the accident happened to hold a vigil.

“It is a young family that was enjoying their life,” said Barrera’s brother-in-law Maricio Gomez. “Doing their own thing. They were going out hiking that morning and that is when the drunk driver hit him.”

Barrera had a step-daughter and son, and his fiancé is pregnant.

“He was the nicest quiet guy you would have ever met,” said Gomez. “He had that smile, even though he would never talk. He didn’t talk the talk, he was all action.”