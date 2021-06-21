Family looking for answers as search continues for 67-year-old man missing in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Family members of a missing Fresno County man were looking for answers Monday after they said 67-year-old Charlie Vang vanished just over one week ago.

They said he disappeared Sunday June 13.

“I wake up every day and I say is this really happening? Is my dad still really missing?,” daughter Mai Vang said.

She said her father attended a funeral service at Chestnut and McKinley then called her brother for a ride but when he arrived Vang was nowhere to be found.

The family has filed a missing person’s report, and rallied over the weekend to bring attention to the case.

“If you see him anywhere or if someone has spoken about him. Any clue will help us out,” Virginia Vang another daughter said.

Fresno police are working with the sheriff’s office because Vang lives in Del Rey.

“Detectives don’t believe there was any mental illness that might have caused for him to maybe forget his whereabouts. We do know that he has a medical condition. He has diabetes,” Sgt. Diana Vega said.

Investigators don’t believe foul play is involved.

Mai said Vang is a Vietnam War vet and figure in the Hmong community.

“He’s one of the very first refugees here in Fresno and he actually helped a lot of the Hmong people here to come to the United States after the war,” she said.

Investigators said Vang’s phone has been turned off, but they’re looking at its records. They’re also searching for surveillance video and witnesses.

Mai said Vang has 22 kids, 60 grandkids and two great grandkids who all just want to see him home.