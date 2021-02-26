Family-friendly trails hard to come by in Oakhurst, this bike shop is trying to change that

OAKHURST, California (KSEE) – Two friends who worked in the hospitality business together lost their jobs due to the pandemic. They decided to flip the script and start up a business they both have a passion for.

“We are riding buddies and we decided to open a bike shop in town because we saw the opportunity. The biking industry is growing and also the demand for outdoor activities,” said Jorge Negrete, the co-owner of Pedal Forward Bikes & Adventure.

Owners Jorge Negrete and Michael Broderick opened Pedal Forward Bikes & Adventure in September of 2020, but ran into an obstacle.

“A lot of times there’s families or new riders that want to get into mountain biking and develop and unfortunately, there’s not a lot of great places for people to really learn or how to ride around here,” said Broderick.

Much of Oakhurst and surrounding areas can only be used by experienced riders.

The owners recognized the problem and started an initiative to pave new and easier trails–starting with Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park.

“That is a really flat area that is not too common in this location and it’s an area that families can enjoy and families that are starting to ride bikes, they can do it safely,” said Negrete.

At the moment, there are no trails at the park for bicyclists, only walking trails. So they approached the “Friends of the Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park” about putting in trails that can be used by cyclists and right now they’re trying to work out the details.

“Everybody wants to keep it nature based, but I think we can continue to have it nature based when we have the walkers and also the equestrian people, but particularly if we can have the bike trails in an area that would not be congested with the other people,” said Fern Facchino, the President of Friends of the Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park.

If the idea is approved, there may be bike trails in the park by the end of the summer months.