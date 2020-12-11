Family decorates tree burned in Creek Fire for Christmas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Three months have passed since the Creek Fire destroyed hundreds of properties near Shaver Lake.

Beth Lawrence and her family lost a whole camp. 

“The whole thing burned in the fire so that was really hard and really sad because we have a lot of traditions that we happen out there every summer,” explained Beth. 

Despite all the devastation, the Christmas spirit is still there. For years Beth and her family have gone up there to buy a fresh cut Christmas tree.

Because of the fire and the pandemic, no trees are being sold this year, so the family had to improvise. 

“My daughter who is home for college said wouldn’t it be funny if we just went up and got a burned Christmas tree and decorated it and we laughed about it and then thought you know what why not let’s go see,” Beth said. 

The family drove up to their camp near Shaver Lake, grabbed a tree which had already been cut, and brought it home. 

Ornaments now hang from what’s left of the branches and lights wrap around the charred tree.

Although it’s not the traditional type of Christmas tree, Beth says it’s the perfect tree for her family. 

“It was fun to take that tree that was burned and destroyed and make it into a little memorial and memory of what has happened but also to change it, change the story into our new story,” Beth added. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.