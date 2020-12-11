Family decorates tree burned in Creek Fire for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Three months have passed since the Creek Fire destroyed hundreds of properties near Shaver Lake.

Beth Lawrence and her family lost a whole camp.

“The whole thing burned in the fire so that was really hard and really sad because we have a lot of traditions that we happen out there every summer,” explained Beth.

Despite all the devastation, the Christmas spirit is still there. For years Beth and her family have gone up there to buy a fresh cut Christmas tree.

Because of the fire and the pandemic, no trees are being sold this year, so the family had to improvise.

“My daughter who is home for college said wouldn’t it be funny if we just went up and got a burned Christmas tree and decorated it and we laughed about it and then thought you know what why not let’s go see,” Beth said.

The family drove up to their camp near Shaver Lake, grabbed a tree which had already been cut, and brought it home.

Ornaments now hang from what’s left of the branches and lights wrap around the charred tree.

Although it’s not the traditional type of Christmas tree, Beth says it’s the perfect tree for her family.

“It was fun to take that tree that was burned and destroyed and make it into a little memorial and memory of what has happened but also to change it, change the story into our new story,” Beth added.