CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis is being sued by a family that says their loved one died in a struggle with Clovis Police officers in late March.

According to the family’s lawyers, 35-year-old Isabel De La Torre had a medical episode on March 26, 2022. They say her domestic partner, Sonia, called 911 but then disconnected the call after Isabel woke up.

The family claims Clovis police still came to the apartment, forced their way inside, released a K9 on Isabel, and then piled on top of her, causing her to suffocate. The Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the cause of death.

“She was piled like garbage, jumped on by a bunch of members of law enforcement with heavy equipment,” said Edgar Flores, an attorney for the family.

Clovis Police responded with a statement of their own, claiming they were given access to Isabel’s apartment and she became combative, charging at officers.

In the statement, they said: “It was later determined that De La Torre had a potentially toxic level of methamphetamine in her system.”

According to police, Isabel was placed in handcuffs and transported to CRMC, where she died 24 hours later.

“We are awaiting the full report from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. In the meantime, we are limited in terms of sharing specific details of this ongoing investigation,” officials said in their statement.

Clovis Police also say they’ve reached out to the family multiple times and have not yet received a response.

Supporters of the family are urging police to release body cam footage.