Family and friends to hold candlelight vigil in honor of man found dead in Fresno canal

FRESNO, County. (KGPE) – Friends and family members will be holding a vigil in honor of a decorated veteran and prominent Hmong leader in the Central Valley on Tuesday night.

A vigil will be held at the northwest corner of Shields and Blackstone from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., not far from where the body of 67-year-old Charlie Vang of Del Rey was found last week.

July 6th would have been Charlie’s 68th birthday.

“We just wanted to sing him happy birthday and obviously we can’t do that this year, so we thought it would be good for us to come together and do another candlelight vigil at the time,” said Charlie’s daughter, Virginia Vang.

Now his 22 children, 60 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren are left without concrete answers on what led up to his death.

“We still haven’t been informed of the cause of death or how my dad ended up in the canal,” said Virginia.

Charlie was last seen leaving a funeral near Chestnut and McKinley, his family filed a missing person’s report.

Three weeks later on July 1st, his body was pulled out of a canal near College Avenue.

Police do not believe there was foul play involved in Charlie’s death.

“He may have been drinking, we will have to do additional testing, toxicology, to see if that played a factor but at this point, we don’t know how he ended up in the canal,” said Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith.

Police are continuing the investigation into Charlie’s death.

His daughter is asking anyone with any information to call the police.

“That is just so out of his character and that is just not something he would do… Leaving 22 of us behind,” said Virginia.