Family and friends set up GoFundMe for Clovis teen killed in crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Family and friends set up a GoFundMe account for one of the teens killed in a crash on Friday night.

Officers received a report of a traffic collision involving a silver 2001 Jaguar S-Type 3 in the area of Armstrong and Bullard Avenues on Friday, Sgt. Jim Munro with the Clovis Police Department said. The two killed in the crash were identified as 17-year-old Jack Schwass and 16-year-old Thomas Brown, a Gateway High School student, and Clovis High School student respectively.

The donations will go toward funeral and burial expenses.

Thomas Brown Memorial Fund

