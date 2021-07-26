Family cheers on Valley native Sierra Hyland as Team Mexico battles for bronze medal in Tokyo

VISALIA, California. (KGPE) – The family of a Central Valley native held a watch party to cheer her and her team on as they went for bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

Visalia native Sierra Hyland and Team Mexico lost the game to Team Canada 2-3.

Despite the loss, Hyland’s family was anxious, excited, but most of all proud to see her team battle for bronze.

“I cry, yes., very proud. I am just very proud,” said Teresa Banuelos, Sierra’s mom.

Tears, applause, and a lot of nerves filled the room as Hyland and Team Mexico stepped onto the diamond against Team Canada.

From a young age, the El Diamante alum knew she wanted to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

While her mother encouraged Sierra to reach for the stars, she never could have imagined she would be watching her daughter at the Olympics.

“Just very very proud of her. Sticking to what she was wanted to do and following her dreams and making it a reality,” explained Teresa.

Hyland and Team Mexico lost their first three games in the Olympics to Canada, Japan, and the United States, but bounced back with a win against Italy and secured a spot in the bronze medal game with a win against Australia.

And in her final game of the 2020 Toyko Olympics, Hyland wore the Mexico jersey with pride, representing her grandfather’s lineage.

“Buenes suerte, good luck. Sierra estamos muy orgullosas, we are very proud we have followed you since you were little and followed all your sports,” said Lydia Bañuelos Ochoa, Sierra’s great aunt.