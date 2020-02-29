Family and friends celebrate the impact fallen Porterville firefighters made

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) — A final goodbye in the south Valley community as the city held a joint memorial service for firefighters Capt. Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones.

While there was pain in their voices, family and friends who spoke to the crowd made it a point to celebrate the two heroes.

There wasn’t an empty seat in the Church of the Nazarene for the Friday service. When Figueroa’s family addressed the crowd, they described him as a man of service who loved mentoring others. His brother, Zack Figueroa, shared his thoughts on teaching.

“I can’t count how many students I’ve had in the past, or [how many I will have] — but if the knowledge I share with them saves just even one firefighter then I’m happy to get those bumps and bruises that come along with instructing,” he read.

Ray Figueroa’s sister, Rosanna Natividad, said her brother’s favorite thing, though, was being a father. He had a young daughter named Amelia and a son named Phoenix.

“They became a trio in their many adventures. He once posted, ‘If you need us this summer, my babies and I will be at the coast,'” she said.

Jones also remembered for being a dedicated family member in the service, particularly for being the best person anyone could have asked for. However, Mike Waters, his former high school principal, made sure to remind the crowd of his humor.

One story he shared was when Jones was his office aide during his senior year. Waters said Jones would often come into his office and flex his muscles.

“I stood up and did the same thing [one day],” Waters said. “I said, ‘Look at this gun show.’ Patrick quickly responded, put those away, this isn’t an antique gun show.”

But, the retired educator also recalled how Jones always said, “I got you.” Adding he treated no one like a stranger.

“I’m sure his family and friends — and the brave men and women he served with — heard these same words from Jonesy,” Waters said. “I find great comfort in those words. Jonesy has us.”

Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere revealed the department will be following two new traditions to honor Ray Figueroa and Jones. Every Feb. 18 — the day of the fire — it’ll be a day for ax maintenance to honor Ray Figueroa’s affinity for axes.

To honor Jones, those in Class B uniforms and workout attire can wear their hats backward that day. Jones often wore his hats that way.

