Families try to make the best of this year’s Easter holiday

Cities across the Central Valley closed down parks to ensure everyone followed shelter in place orders

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Easter is normally a holiday for families to get together, but as we know, the novel coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all gatherings.

For some, the holiday became a dose of reality of what the pandemic has done to society’s functions.

Woodward Park is typically filled to the brim with families on Easter Sunday. But this year aside from a couple of Fresno Police officers, security guards and some families out for a walk it was virtually empty.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, cities all over the Central Valley closed their parks to the public to ensure compliance to shelter in place orders. Fresno and Clovis on Friday announced those who egregiously violate those orders could be subject to fines of $1,000.

Mark Standriff, a spokesman for the city of Fresno, and Lt. Jim Munro with Clovis Police reported no such fines were issued this weekend.

Jacob Garcia and his mother, Catherine Santos, have celebrated Easter with family at Roeding Park in the past. When Garcia drove by it today, that’s when he realized how serious the pandemic is.

“The park was just dead and empty. It’s a surreal kind of feeling,” Garcia said.

Garcia and his mother did catch up with family on a video call, but both say it’s just not the same.

“I can’t hug my grandchildren, my grandchildren can’t hold me,” Santos said. “It’s hard.”

To create a semblance of an Easter celebration, folks at Mariners Circle in the Woodward Lake neighborhood organized a virtual Easter egg hunt for each other.

Melinda Eritzian said it made everyone a little closer.

“Most of us know each other pretty well, but it was just a special time to kind of embrace the times we’re in and do what we could do,” Eritzian said.

While it’s definitely been a hard one, Santos said she’s happy to have even been able to celebrate Easter at all.

“I have a lot of faith. The only way I can keep my faith is looking up, hopefully, this will all be over,” she said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported no gatherings or crowds in county parks all weekend as well.

