Families of Porterville fallen firefighters release statements

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The families of the Porterville fallen firefights that lost their lives in the library fire released statements.

The family of Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa released the following statement, and thank everyone for the continued respect for their privacy during this time.

We are deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support. We would like to thank the community of Porterville, Kern County Fire, and the surrounding communities for their outpouring support and prayers, the endless agencies who have reached out, his Porterville Fire Family, and the rest of the world who are mourning with us. To the family of firefighter Patrick Jones, we send our deepest condolences, prayers, and love. Ramon Clemente Figueroa, known to many as Captain Ray Figueroa, was a loving Father, Son, Brother, Nephew and Friend. He faithfully served the City of Porterville for 13 years where his co-workers became his family. His motto was “I am far from knowing it all, but I am driven to learn it all.” He continually completed trainings, fire classes, and certifications to stay up to date with his skills and knowledge. He taught and trained at the Porterville College Fire Academy and volunteered as an Instructor at Fresno City College Fire Academy. Ray was an adventurous outdoorsman. He had a love of fishing, hunting, target shooting, snowboarding and golf. He was also a gifted tradesman who enjoyed fabricating furniture, patios, and other weekend projects. He was an avid powerlifter and enjoyed training others. He was a devoted father who adored his 2 children. Ray was a dedicated son and supportive brother. He was loved and respected by all his family and friends. He was proud of his Faith. Although we are heartbroken, we find comfort knowing he died doing what he loved in the accompaniment of a fellow brother (his Jonesy). We are so proud of all he accomplished and he will always be our HERO. – Family of Captain Ray Figueroa

Captain Figueroa’s family has planned services on Tuesday in the City of Delano. The family welcomes the pubic to attend the service and interment following.

A Firefighter Memorial Service for both Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones will be on Friday in Porterville.

Fallen firefighter Patrick Jones Fiancé Molly Pena and family also released a statement through the Porterville Fire department.

Patrick Jones’s family and fiancé would like to thank the community of Porterville, and everyone else who has reached out during this incredibly difficult time. Nothing can take this pain away, but the outpouring of support and prayers that you have sent this way have at least eased the pain, if only temporarily. We extend our condolences to Ray Figueroa’s family and beautiful children as well. Patrick loved his Fig and admired him deeply. The two of them would do anything for their brothers in the department as well as for the people of Porterville. We appreciate your recognition of their dedication. Patrick was a shining light in this world and will continue to shine down on us from above. At this time, we continue to ask for privacy as we deal with the loss of our Patrick. Patrick’s Fiance Molly Pena and the Jones Family

