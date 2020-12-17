Families impacted by the Creek Fire receive free Christmas gifts, coats, food

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – For families who lost their homes in the Creek Fire, Christmas presents may be tough to afford this year.

On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and American Ambulance teamed up for the annual Heroes and Helpers program, with Target. They selected eight deserving families, totaling 24 kids, and went shopping for gifts on their wish list.

“Just trying to make some memories for them in what has been a tough year, lots of things going on, and of course the fire being the most pressing for them so we just wanted to bring some holiday spirit to them,” said Tony Botti, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Families picked them up from Santa at the sheriff’s office substation in Auberry. They also could get a box filled with food, thanks to Sierra High School senior Hayle Reyna, who made it her senior project to help feed the community.

“I saw how hard it was and thought well if they aren’t having homes, and I know even with the coronavirus, people being unemployed, I thought that giving food is an extra step in helping people who need that help,” said Reyna.

One of the families receiving food was the Hicks, who like many, is falling on hard financial times.

“We got evacuated, we were out for 14 days, it tore us up, drained all my savings. We still got our house but everything we had saved up got pretty much drained out of my account,” said John Hicks.

The Sheriff’s Foundation for Public Safety also handed out coats for kids to keep warm this winter.

“The point of Christmas is always family, to begin with so hopefully that point still gets across to a lot of people and the children have good memories at least,” said American Ambulance Dispatch Supervisor Eric Cano.

Another food distribution event is planned on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. until supplies last in the Marval & CVS parking lot — 29424 Auberry Rd Prather, CA 93651.