Families celebrate Creek Fire book publication

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — It was an exciting Saturday for families impacted by the Creek Fire. A children’s book written by some of the children who lost their home is officially on sale on Amazon.

Families gathered Saturday afternoon in Auberry for an intimate celebration of the publication.

The book, titled “Where’s my House,” follows Ava and her dog Charlie as they work to rebuild Charlie’s dog house after a fire.

The illustrations and storylines were all decided by the children, as part of the Junior Author’s Program.

The program was founded by Susie Harder, who grew up in Tollhouse and came up with the idea to write a children’s book about the Creek Fire.

“We wanted to provide a platform where kids feel celebrated and heard and we get to see the world through their eyes and help them with their rebuild,” Harder.

It’s a story about transforming loss into an opportunity.

You can find the book on Amazon here. All proceeds toward the children who lost homes in the fire.