Families already impacted by ALS are having to take extra precautions at home because of COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, telemedicine has expanded tremendously. It’s how local ALS patients are having to see their doctors now. But, virtual doctor check-ups are just the beginning of how the virus has impacted families already dealing with ALS.

Lately, Toni Amador tries to keep her distance from her husband, Eric Amador. He’s had ALS since 2014, which makes him more at-risk to respiratory problems from bacterial and viral infections — especially COVID-19.

Toni is a nurse at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, so the way she comes back home from work has even changed. She now goes through a back door directly into one of their bathrooms.

“I completely strip down, throw everything in the wash and I head straight to the shower. [After that] my mask goes back on,” she said. “I just try to stay away from him as much as possible.”

Eric said it’s all about keeping a “sanitized environment” at home now, saying, “You have to be smart during these times.”

Like most families impacted by ALS, the Amador family has caregivers come into their home daily. Now because of COVID-19, those caregivers are now screened for fevers and made sure they have proper personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.

Tammy Galt, a regional director for the ALS Association Golden West Chapter, said the organization has been making sure caregivers have been informed of all COVID-19 guidances and best practices.

“The main concern was making sure caregivers aren’t contracting [the virus] and potentially contaminating patients and their homes,” Galt said.

Both Toni and Eric admit the virtual doctor calls have made things more convenient. However, the convenience is at a cost.

“I want to reach out and hug him, touch him and stuff. It is stressful,” Toni said. “But, I just hang out here and watch t.v. with him. So, we’re managing.”

