RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - A Fort Benning soldier faces a reckless murder charge after investigators say he made the 5-year-old son of his live-in girlfriend get out of a vehicle because he was "being unruly," leading to the boy being struck by another vehicle on a busy highway on a dark, rainy night.

Russell County Sheriff’s investigators say the deadly crash happened Sunday night around 8:00 PM along Hwy 165. The little boy has been identified as Austin Birdseye.