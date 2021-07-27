Faculty, staff and students will be required to be vaccinated to come back to Fresno State campus, CSU says

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The California State University system has announced all faculty staff and students will need to receive their COVID-19 vaccine come fall, including Fresno State.

The decision means all that walk onto this campus will need proof of immunization at least by September 30th.

CSU is the largest four-year university system in the United States, with 23 campuses and nearly half a million students.

The decision from chancellor Joseph Castro comes with covid cases on the rise, He sent a statement saying:

“The current surge in covid cases due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees, and visitors to our campuses this fall.”

Fresno State Associated Students Incorporated President D’aungillique Jackson says while there is concern about what this means for accessible education for all, they support the vaccine push.

“Vaccinations represent the safest and fastest way to in-person activities and vibrant campus life which we all believe are the hallmarks to CSU learning and the discovery experience,” said Jackson.

Fresno State’s Employee’s Union President Lynette Brown plans to continue the discussion with the chancellor on the topic. In a statement she said, “We support all efforts, whether it be through the state or the CSU, to ensure vaccinations reach more Californians. Having a uniform and consistent employee testing program for covid-19 is a key step toward re-opening campuses safely for the fall term.”

The Associated Student Incorporation plans to hold vaccination clinics and a student town hall to talk about the decision in the coming months.