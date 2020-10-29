F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona

News

by: 8NewsNow staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) US Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted an unauthorized aircraft in a restricted area over a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said the aircraft was not communicating when it entered the restricted zone, failing to respond to intercept procedures. NORAD F-16s escorted the aircraft from the area.

Trump and others at the rally took note of the aircraft, and Trump even commented about the presence of an Arizona official at the event who was probably the only one present who could fly the plane.

He added, “How about that? How about that? I wonder if the fake news caught that. I love it. You don’t know how hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that stuff.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.