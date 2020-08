FRESNO, California (KGPE) — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx spoke with CBS47’s Megan Rupe to discuss the pandemic and the upcoming flu season.

Birx is the face of the COVID-19 pandemic response in the United States.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.