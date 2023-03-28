FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With another wet round of weather headed for the valley, the Fresno Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on people disobeying river closures.

On Sunday, deputies cited rafter $225 for rafting on the San Joaquin River even though it was closed.

“This deal that we had on Sunday is the exception, not the rule, most everyone is complaint they get the message that the reason for it is public safety, “said Spokesperson Tony Botti. “It is not that we are trying to keep people from having a good time it is just that the water is so unpredictable right now.”

This weekend the Tulare Sheriff’s Office released drone footage of three people and a dog that had to be rescued after the Sheriff said the driver decided to ignore road closures.

“Again, the common phrase is turn around don’t drown, it makes sense,” said Botti. “Don’t put your vehicle in a situation where it is going to put you in danger.”