FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In a celebration of Central Valley agriculture, the industry, and the people who help the Central Valley feed the world, CBS47’s Anthony Bailey presented the Fresno Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Awards of 2023.

The special show, which aired on CBS47 on Saturday, highlighted the importance of Central Valley agriculture and why the area is an industry leader.

