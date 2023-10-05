FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Blue Star Moms are accepting donations from now until November 11 to put together care packages for local members of the military who are serving overseas or are away from home for the holidays.

The organization hopes to create at least 400 car packages. If you would like to donate you can drop off non-perishable snack food, toiletries, playing cards, or money.

Cash and checks can be sent to Central Valley Blue Star Moms at P.O. Box 1204 Clovis, CA 93613-1208.

You can also request a package be sent to a service member you know by emailing centralvalleybluestarmoms@gmail.com. For more information, visit their website.