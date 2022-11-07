Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Dr. Lisa Daniels, Ed. D. with the Unsung Heroes organization stopped by CBS47 to share the work she and her team did to bring together veterans’ stories and put them on display at the Maxie L. Parks Community Center in Fresno. The center will host an open house to show off their work, followed by an African American Veterans Recognitions luncheon.

The event is co-hosted by the Fresno Alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, the Fresno Vet Center, Veteran Affairs, and the West Fresno Family Resource center. The luncheon is free to attend for Veterans, families, and the community but a reservation is required. Click here to RSVP.