Two South Valley chefs, sisters share how to spice up your Thanksgiving meal this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, two South Valley chefs and sisters share different ways to spice up your meal this holiday season.

Chef’s Joy and Hope Lewright have gained over 2,000 followers after debuting their food blog on Instagram under the handle @welovetocookeverything.

“We both love to cook everything, hence our name,” Hope said. “We love to showcase our food on our Instagram and it just started from showing our friends and family what we love to cook.”

The sisters say two spices viewers should add to their Thanksgiving meals this year are nutmeg and cinnamon.

“Nutmeg is a very versatile spice, you can top off your candied yams, your eggnog, pecan pie, pumpkin pie,” Joy said. “It’s a very versatile spice that warms the mood and brings everybody together, also cinnamon. Cinnamon is one of those things you find in a lot of different things during this time of year. Those are nice warm spices.”

The Lewright sisters can be found on Instagram and Facebook @welovetocookeverything.

