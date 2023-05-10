FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Mother’s Day is right around the corner and if you are looking to make the perfect breakfast for your mom, CBS47 has you covered.

Ana Moreno with Sabor Mio joined us live on the Morning show to make a feta, spinach, and onion quiche. The recipe is listed below.

Clovis Culinary Center will have a pastry workshop on how to make fruit tarts on Saturday May 20th from noon until 3:00 p.m.

The Center is also doing a bake sale for strawberries, quiches, and pies this week.

The quiches are $25, and it will be $15-20 for the chocolate strawberries, and pies.

To order text (559) 360-9088.

Spinach, onion and Feta Quiche Recipe

Sautee spinach and onion with a little olive oil. Put aside and let it cool.

Form the puff pastry sheet onto the tart pan, making sure that there are no holes or cracks in the dough. Place a parchment paper over the dough, make sure that is covers bottom and side of it. Distribute baking beans forming the pan. Bake at 375 for 20-25 min until golden brown. Let it cool for 15-20 min.

Once the shell is cool, add your cooked spinach, onion and sprinkle the cheese into the shell, distributing it evenly.

Prepare your egg mixture

6 large eggs

2 cups of Heavy cream

pinch of nutmeg

pinch of pepper

Pour over the veggies and into the shell, slightly below the crust of shell. Bake at 350 for about 40 minutes.

Let cool for 10-15 minutes and enjoy!