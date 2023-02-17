FRESNO, Calif. — (KGPE) Coach Cedric Pulliam has led the Central grizzlies to prominence making a name across the state and the country by producing stellar track and field athletes.

Coach Pulliam dropped by to talk with Eyewitness News about a track and field clinic they will hold this Saturday at Central High School. The event will feature an array of talented coaches taking students from the basics on how to perform each event. If you would like to register scan the QR code on the flyer below.