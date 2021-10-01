Spooky and fun thrills are back at Hobb’s Grove this October

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) – Spooky and fun thrills are back at Hobbs Grove this year as the pumpkin grove prepares for another thrilling Halloween season.

The popular Halloween haunt in Sanger opens Friday at 7:00 p.m. and will be open until Oct. 31. This year the grove will only be offering one “dreadfully long attraction” which starts in the Hobb home of horribly unhinged and leads guests to the forested outlands of the Estate.

Tickets can be purchased for three different time slots each night at 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 p.m. Prices vary depending on the day guests choose to attend the grove.

More information on dates and ticket availability can be found on the Hobbs Grove website.