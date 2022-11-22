Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications.

Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.

Turner went on to explain that the ball, which has been held for over 30 years, will teach students a variety of life and etiquette skills including a choreographed dance and dining etiquette during the process.

The culmination of the program will take place on April 1, 2023, with the formal ball in Fresno.

For more information, contact Marri Turner at (559) 250-8171/marri_turner@yahoo.com or Nikki Cooley at (559)287-4853/cooley.nakia@yahoo.com.