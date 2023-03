FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The 8th Annual FresYes Fest 2023 will kick off in downtown Fresno on Saturday.

The event will be from 1:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. and there will be dozens of vendors, food trucks, and bands.

It is free to attend and open to everyone. The owner of Brickology joined us on the CBS47 Morning Show to cook up some pizza for breakfast.