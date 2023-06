SELMA, Calif. (KGPE) – The Selma Portuguese Festa kicks off on Sunday morning at the Selma Portuguese Hall.

The event starts with the parade at 9:45 a.m. followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. and sopas being served at 12:30 p.m.

Tisha Cardoza joined us live on the CBS Morning Show to talk about the significance behind the event and the food people will be able to enjoy.