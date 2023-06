KINGS & SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGPE) – The Sequoia Parks Conservancy is hosting sunset walks and nighttime astronomy tours to give parkgoers a chance to experience the beauty of the Sequoia & Kings National Parks as the sun goes down.

Rebecca Jones joined Mederios Babb on the CBS47 Morning Show to talk about the Sequoia Sunset Walk & Wonders of the Night Sky events.

To visit the Sequoia Parks Conservancy website click here.