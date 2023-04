FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 4th Annual San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival will be in Turlock this Saturday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, the event continues Sunday from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

All Proceeds will benefit the Carlos Vieira Foundation’s Race for Autism Campaign, which helps families who have children with autism in Central California.

Executive Director Elaina Vieira joined us on the morning show to talk about the event.