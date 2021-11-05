Retired cross county coach reflects on running over 120 marathons, preparing for upcoming Two Cities race

Fresno, Calif. – (KGPE) Retired Hoover High Cross Country coach John Volkman has run over 120 marathons in his life. Volkman joined CBS47 Eyewitness News to explain what it takes to get ready and to finish the Two Cities Marathon taking place on Sunday.

Volkman says he started running marathons 40 years ago and has run at least one marathon in every state.

“I’ve been very blessed to run a lot and coach for the last 25 years, getting thousands of marathoners across the finish line,” he said.

Volkman is one of the many residents who will be participating in the Two Cities Marathon on Sunday morning.

The full and half marathon races start at 6:30 a.m. and will begin at Clovis Community College.